    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities [Image 8 of 9]

    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

    BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and Los Angeles District Deputy commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks visit the M71 bridge located the in Navajo Nation Aug. 29 near Birdsprings, Arizona. The M71 bridge is one of 12 project sites selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities. Under this program, USACE will pay 100 percent of the cost of these projects using funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8625364
    VIRIN: 240829-A-RY318-1507
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Navajo Nation
    Los Angeles District
    Civil Works
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor
    Birdsprings Chapter Navajo Nation

