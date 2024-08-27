Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor announces the 12 projects select to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities Aug. 29 in Birdsprings, Arizona. The pilot program focuses on developing water resource projects to support the safety and economic viability of underserved communities across the U.S.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)