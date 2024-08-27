Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

    BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, center, along with leaders and representatives from the Navajo Nation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, pose for a picture after a 12-project pilot program announcement Aug. 29 in Birdsprings, Arizona. The 12 projects were selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities, Tribal Nations and other local nonfederal sponsors to develop water resource projects to support the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities across the U.S.
    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8625360
    VIRIN: 240829-A-RY318-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Navajo Nation
    Los Angeles District
    Civil Works
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor
    Birdsprings Chapter Navajo Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download