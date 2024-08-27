Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, center, along with leaders and representatives from the Navajo Nation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, pose for a picture after a 12-project pilot program announcement Aug. 29 in Birdsprings, Arizona. The 12 projects were selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities, Tribal Nations and other local nonfederal sponsors to develop water resource projects to support the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities across the U.S.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)