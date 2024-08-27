Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, left, joins Navajo Nation council delegate Casey Allen Johnson, center, and Los Angeles District deputy commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, right, for a picture after a 12-project pilot program announcement Aug. 29 in Birdsprings, Arizona. The 12 projects were selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)