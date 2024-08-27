Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, left, joins Navajo Nation council delegate Casey Allen Johnson, center, and Los Angeles District deputy commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, right, for a picture after a 12-project pilot program announcement Aug. 29 in Birdsprings, Arizona. The 12 projects were selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8625361
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-RY318-1021
|Resolution:
|2644x1920
|Size:
|1021.01 KB
|Location:
|BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities
No keywords found.