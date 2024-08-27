Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Pictured is the M71 bridge, located in the Navajo Nation community, Aug. 29 near...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Pictured is the M71 bridge, located in the Navajo Nation community, Aug. 29 near Birdsprings, Arizona. The M71 bridge is one of 12 project sites selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities, Tribal Nations and other local nonfederal sponsors to develop water resource projects to support the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities across the U.S. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — The responsibility of taking care of her disabled mother, tending to livestock and the fear of the constant flooding that may arrive with the next monsoon season weighs heavily on Brittanny Taylor, a Navajo Nation Birdsprings Chapter resident.



“Flooding in the last few years has been catastrophic for us,” Taylor said. “This past spring thaw, we got hit 13 times, lasting four months, flooding 24/7.”



For more than a decade, the Navajo Nation’s Birdsprings community has experienced significant flooding during heavy rainfall, due to sediment and debris accumulation under a bridge that passes over the Little Colorado River in route to the reservation. Floodwaters unable to pass under the bridge, back up into the surrounding community – damaging homes, shutting down roads and putting lives at risk.



On Aug. 29, the community received some welcome news, as Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, announced the chapter’s bridge was selected as the first of 12 projects across the nation that will be 100-percent federally funded under a new pilot program.



Connor was in Arizona to bring the news to Navajo Nation, as well as announce the other 11 projects selected for the program during an event at the Birdsprings Chapter’s community center.



“Today’s event was an announcement of the initial projects selected under a pilot program, which allows us to do small construction projects – less than $15 million – for economically disadvantaged communities,” Connor said. “We need to ensure all communities across the U.S. are treated equally, have the same access to funding and receive the same consideration for critical-infrastructure projects. This program is a great example of that priority.”



Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended by Section 8118 of WRDA 2022, authorized the Secretary of the Army to implement a pilot program to carry out up to 20 Continuing Authorities Program projects in economically disadvantaged communities, with the purpose of supporting the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities. The projects are 100-percent federally funded through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from monies received through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



Nearly 200 applicants submitted their project proposals for the program. The 12 projects selected will range from environmental restoration to flood-damage protection.



Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District deputy commander, who also spoke at the event, told the tribe it is because of their dedication and perseverance in advocating for its community that “we are standing here today.”



“We are honored to have this inaugural program in the Los Angeles District; however, it is because of all of you – the Birdspring’s Chapter and Navajo Nation – who authored this application that made this opportunity happen,” he said. “We are honored to support you, proud of your selection into this program and are committed to working expeditiously to move this project through the study process and into construction.”



During his visit, Connor toured a flood-impacted area near the bridge, along with tribal leaders and representatives from the LA District.



Samuel McCabe Jr., Birdsprings Chapter president, discussed the challenges his community faced with Connor, along with the potential solutions to remove debris and sediment around the bridge, which comes with a heavy price tag.



Under the pilot program, the fully funded project will focus on reducing the flood risk to two primary access roads and residential structures south of the bridge.



“I’m excited for this announcement,” Taylor said. “The unknown of what could happen in the next flood was on all of our minds – our homes, our livelihood and our families were jeopardized by this ongoing issue in the Birdsprings area.



“I would like to thank everyone who is involved with this project. I’m hoping with the Army Corps of Engineers’ help, we don’t have to fear the water anymore. This is going to help my generation and generations to come.”



For more information about the program and to view the selected projects, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News/NewsSearch/Article/3890408/army-announces-civil-works-investments-in-small-disadvantaged-communities/