Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Pictured is the M71 bridge, located in the Navajo Nation community, Aug. 29 near Birdsprings, Arizona. The M71 bridge is one of 12 project sites selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities, Tribal Nations and other local nonfederal sponsors to develop water resource projects to support the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities across the U.S. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)