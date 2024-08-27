Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and Los Angeles District Deputy commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks visit the M71 bridge located the in Navajo Nation Aug. 29 near Birdsprings, Arizona. The M71 bridge is one of 12 project sites selected to be part of a pilot program that partners the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with economically disadvantaged communities. Under this program, USACE will pay 100 percent of the cost of these projects using funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
