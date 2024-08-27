SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Kentucky, operates a Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle with a Republic of Korea Marine and Sailor to observe a simulated improvised explosive device while conducting counter IED training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)