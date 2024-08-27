SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chae Minki, front, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, examines an x-ray of a simulated improvised explosive device with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Graham, an EOD technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arkansas, during counter IED training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)