SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Huffman, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Indiana, returns with EOD equipment after successfully rendering safe a simulated improvised explosive device during counter IED training in Pohang, South Korea, on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|08.30.2024
|09.05.2024 00:43
|8624507
|240830-M-LO557-1315
|3393x5087
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|2
|0
