SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, bottom right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Kentucky, works with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, during counter improvised explosive device training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)