SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Master Sgt. Yoo Minjong, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, enters a building with radiographical equipment to analyze a simulated improvised explosive device during counter IED training with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)