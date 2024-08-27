Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Master Sgt. Yoo Minjong, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, enters a building with radiographical equipment to analyze a simulated improvised explosive device during counter IED training with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 00:43
    Photo ID: 8624509
    VIRIN: 240830-M-LO557-1070
    Resolution: 5354x3571
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training
    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    15th MEU
    EOD
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download