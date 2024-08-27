SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kentucky, shakes hands with Republic of Korea Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chae Minki, an EOD technician assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, following counter improvised explosive training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)