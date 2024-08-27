Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training [Image 12 of 12]

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kentucky, shakes hands with Republic of Korea Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chae Minki, an EOD technician assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, following counter improvised explosive training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    TAGS

    Korea
    15th MEU
    EOD
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

