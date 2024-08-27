SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Robert Scarpello, center, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Pennsylvania, explains how to remotely employ chemical detection equipment on a Republic of Korea EOD PIAP GRAF robot during counter improvised explosive device training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)