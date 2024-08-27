SY 24 | ROK Marines, 15th MEU Come Together for IED Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Master Sgt. Yoo Minjong, right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Graham, an EOD technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arkansas, set up radiographic equipment to x-ray a simulated improvised explosive device while conducting counter IED training in Pohang, South Korea on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)