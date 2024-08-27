Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Jason Becker (R), 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry shakes the hand of Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Deckert (L), Forward Support Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion on August 29, at the armory in Bend, Oregon. Deckert was recognized for his teamwork and work ethic by leadership on the ground. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)