Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen listen to an administrative brief following the completion of their state active duty mission supporting wildland fire, on August 29, 2024 in Bend, Oregon. Personnel had started their 14-day duty supporting the Telephone Fire near Burns before pivoting to support the Diamond Complex near Chemult. Service members assisted with chipping, hot spot gridding and other tasks to prevent additional wildland fires. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)