    Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

    Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

    BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen listen to Oregon National Guard Human Resources Director, Lt. Col. Brian Kroeller, following the completion of their state active duty mission supporting wildland fire, on August 29, 2024, in Bend, Oregon. Personnel had started their 14-day duty supporting the Telephone Fire near Burns before pivoting to support the Diamond Complex near Chemult. Service members assisted with chipping, hot spot gridding and other tasks to prevent additional wildland fires. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

    Oregon National Guard
    national guard
    state active duty
    wildland fire

