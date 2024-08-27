Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Oregon National Guard wears a Diamond Complex Fire sweatshirt during an administrative brief at the conclusion of their state active duty orders, supporting wildland fire, on August 29, 2024 in Bend, Oregon. Personnel had started the 14-day duty supporting the Telephone Fire near Burns before pivoting to support the Diamond Complex near Chemult. Service members assisted with chipping, hot spot gridding and other tasks to prevent additional wildland fires. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)and