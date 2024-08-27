Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen unpack gear from vans following the completion of their state active duty mission supporting wildland fire on August 29, 2024, in Bend, Oregon. Personnel had started their 14-day duty supporting the Telephone Fire near Burns before they pivoted to the Diamond Complex near Chemult assisting with wood chipping, hot spot gridding and other preventative measures to reduce wildfire risk. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)