Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen unpack gear from vans following the completion of their state active duty mission supporting wildland fire on August 29, 2024, in Bend, Oregon. Personnel had started their 14-day duty supporting the Telephone Fire near Burns before they pivoted to the Diamond Complex near Chemult assisting with wood chipping, hot spot gridding and other preventative measures to reduce wildfire risk. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8622339
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-NJ272-1000
|Location:
|BEND, OREGON, US
This work, Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.