    Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support [Image 9 of 10]

    Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

    BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Jason Becker (R), 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry shakes the hand of Oregon Air National Guard Master Sgt. Daniel Webber (L), 173rd Fighter Wing on August 29, 2024 at an armory in Bend, Oregon. Webber was recognized for his exemplerary attitude and work efforts by his leadership on the ground. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

    Oregon National Guard
    national guard
    state active duty
    wildland fire

