Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Jason Becker (R), 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry shakes the hand of Oregon Air National Guard Master Sgt. Daniel Webber (L), 173rd Fighter Wing on August 29, 2024 at an armory in Bend, Oregon. Webber was recognized for his exemplerary attitude and work efforts by his leadership on the ground. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)