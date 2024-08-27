Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen sign paperwork following an administrative briefing at the conclusion of their state active duty orders, supporting wildland fire, on August 29, 2024 at an armory in Bend, Oregon. Normally part of the federal pay system, service members are considered Oregon state employees while on duty supporting fires and received information about the differences and timelines for the state pay system. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).