Oregon Guard handcrews complete wildland fire support

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Elliott Webb, 224th Engineer Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion takes accountability of Fire Team 7 before the start of an administrative briefing at the conclusion of their 14-day duty on August 29, 2024 at the armory in Bend, Oregon. Oregon Guard wildland fire handcrews were called out to support three different missions across the state. Fire Teams 5, 6 and 7, comprised of both Soldiers and Airmen were the last three handcrews on duty. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)