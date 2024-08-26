U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton deplane a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The exercise worked to increase KDF and U.S. military logistical capabilities and the capacity to counter violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)