U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

A member of the Kenya Defense Forces provides security during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 29, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise alongside sister services and Kenya Defense Forces to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)