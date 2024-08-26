U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton assess a simulated casualty during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise alongside sister services and Kenya Defense Forces to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8621119
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-TK834-1724
|Resolution:
|3219x4024
|Size:
|800.29 KB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.