U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton assess a simulated casualty during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise alongside sister services and Kenya Defense Forces to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)