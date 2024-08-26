Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

    KENYA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the Kenya Defense Forces prepare to provide security during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 29, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise alongside sister services and Kenya Defense Forces to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8621112
    VIRIN: 240829-F-TK834-1163
    Resolution: 5162x3226
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: KE
    This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Manda Bay
    449 AEG
    Kenya Defense Forces
    475th EABS

