Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

    KENYA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton deplane a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The exercise worked to increase KDF and U.S. military logistical capabilities and the capacity to counter violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8621114
    VIRIN: 240829-F-TK834-1292
    Resolution: 5272x3295
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response
    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Manda Bay
    449 AEG
    Kenya Defense Forces
    475th EABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download