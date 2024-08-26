U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton deplane a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The exercise worked to increase KDF and U.S. military logistical capabilities and the capacity to counter violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8621114
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-TK834-1292
|Resolution:
|5272x3295
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.