U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Task Force - Paxton and members of the Kenya Defense Forces provide security during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 29, 2024. The exercise worked to increase KDF and U.S. military logistical capabilities and the capacity to counter violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)