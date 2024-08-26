A U.S. Soldier assigned to Task Force - Paxton, prepares for a patrol during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 29, 2024. TF-P assists Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8621111
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-TK834-1144
|Resolution:
|6036x3772
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.