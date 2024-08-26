U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S.Soldier assigned to Task Force - Tomahawk applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a base defense exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. TF-P assists Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)