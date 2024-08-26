A member from the Estonian air force uses a Dynamic Cone Penetrometer during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. These exercises showcase the ability to bolster critical infrastructure defense to generate combat airpower from more locations within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8616798
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-PB738-1140
|Resolution:
|3258x4887
|Size:
|762.11 KB
|Location:
|AMARI AB, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Estonia EADR [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.