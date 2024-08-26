Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member from the Estonian air force uses a Dynamic Cone Penetrometer during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. These exercises showcase the ability to bolster critical infrastructure defense to generate combat airpower from more locations within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)