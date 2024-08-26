Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christopher Soliani, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron geographically separated unit program supervisor, spreads sand during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 26, 2024. Collaboration and integration with Allies and Partners improves resiliency and survivability of coalition airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)