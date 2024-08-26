Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron works with members from the Estonian air force during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 26, 2024. Collaboration and integration with Allies and Partners improves resiliency and survivability of coalition airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)