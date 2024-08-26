Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uriel Ortiz, 31st Civil Engineer dirtboy supervisor, guides a member of the Estonian air force during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. The 31st CES trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)