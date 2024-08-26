Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Monica Romero, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron engineering journeyman, explains to members of the Estonian air force how to use a Dynamic Cone Penetrometer during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. These exercises showcase the ability to bolster critical infrastructure defense to generate combat airpower from more locations within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)