Estonia EADR

A member from the Estonian air Force compacts dirt during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. Collaboration and integration with Allies and Partners improves resiliency and survivability of coalition airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)