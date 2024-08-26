Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 100th CES work with members from the Estonian air force during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. Agile Combat Employment leverages technological improvements, novel equipment for operations at austere airfields, and empowered innovative Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)