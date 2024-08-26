Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonia EADR [Image 6 of 11]

    Estonia EADR

    AMARI AB, ESTONIA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uriel Ortiz, 31st Civil Engineer dirtboy supervisor, takes a depth measurement during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. Joint and combined integration exercises allow mutually beneficial educational and operational opportunities while promoting long-term relationships.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 07:23
    Photo ID: 8616793
    VIRIN: 240827-F-PB738-1029
    Resolution: 3397x5096
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: AMARI AB, EE
    Estonia
    ACE
    EADR

