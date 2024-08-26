Estonia EADR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uriel Ortiz, 31st Civil Engineer dirtboy supervisor, takes a depth measurement during an Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 27, 2024. Joint and combined integration exercises allow mutually beneficial educational and operational opportunities while promoting long-term relationships.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)