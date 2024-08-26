Misawa City Festival 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Students from Misawa Shogyo High School recieve recognition during the Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 24, 2024. Eight groups participated in the mikoshi contest, competing on the originality of their portable parade shrines and their chants to showcase their cultural traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

