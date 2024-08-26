Misawa City Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Misawa Shogyo High School recieve recognition during the Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 24, 2024. Eight groups participated in the mikoshi contest, competing on the originality of their portable parade shrines and their chants to showcase their cultural traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)