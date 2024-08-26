Misawa City Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A vendor grills yakitori to serve to customers during the Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The 100th anniversary of the festival invited members of the Misawa Air Base community to enjoy performances, food and music to promote cultural exchange between Japanese and U.S. citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)