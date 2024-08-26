Misawa City Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Misawa City International Association hold up their winning certificates during Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 24, 2024. Eight groups participated in the mikoshi contest, competing on the originality of their portable parade shrines and their chants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)