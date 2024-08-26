Misawa City Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Misawa City Festival play flutes to the accompanied of drums and chants at Misawa City, Japan Aug. 23, 2024. The festival cerebrates its 100th anniversary with a float parade, music and chants to engage with members of the Misawa Air Base community to showcase local traditions and Japanese culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)