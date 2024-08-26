Misawa City Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Parade participants dance to the Misawa Yoitoko-Ondo song during the Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The 100th anniversary of the festival invited members of the Misawa Air Base community to enjoy performances, food and music to showcase local traditions and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)