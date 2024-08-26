Parade participants dance to the Misawa Yoitoko-Ondo song during the Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The 100th anniversary of the festival invited members of the Misawa Air Base community to enjoy performances, food and music to showcase local traditions and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 23:11
|Photo ID:
|8616347
|VIRIN:
|240824-F-TF852-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa City Festival 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.