Misawa City Festival 2024

A participant plays taiko drums during Misawa City Festival at Misawa City, Japan Aug. 23, 2024. The festival cerebrated its 100th anniversary with a float parade, music and chants to engage with members of the Misawa Air Base community through cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
