A participant of the Misawa City Festival plays a flute on top of a float at Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The festival cerebrated its 100th anniversary to promote unity and cultural exchange within the Misawa Air Base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 23:11
|Photo ID:
|8616330
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-TF852-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa City Festival 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.