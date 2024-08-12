A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II maintainer assigned to No. 75 Squadron, RAAF Base Tindal, pauses while preparing the aircraft for a flight during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 20:59 Photo ID: 8595749 VIRIN: 240816-F-RJ686-2011 Resolution: 5182x3458 Size: 1.49 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.