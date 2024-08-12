Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 5 of 16]

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Aircraft participating in Red Flag Alaska 24-3 sit on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8595739
    VIRIN: 240815-F-RJ686-2008
    Resolution: 5269x2964
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Red Flag Alaska
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open
    RF-A 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download