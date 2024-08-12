Aircraft participating in Red Flag Alaska 24-3 sit on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8595739 VIRIN: 240815-F-RJ686-2008 Resolution: 5269x2964 Size: 1.08 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.