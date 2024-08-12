A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Ravens” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, prepares to take off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Partners and allies. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8595744
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-RJ686-1102
|Resolution:
|4859x3239
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.