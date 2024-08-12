Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasaus takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. This exercise reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for the United States and the DoD; exercises like Red Flag-Alaska display our commitment to ensuring U.S. forces are capable and ready to face the evolving challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US